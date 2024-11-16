New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Amid 'severe' pollution in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Friday announced staggered office timing for government offices across the city to "reduce traffic congestion and associated pollution."

"To reduce traffic congestion and associated pollution, government offices across Delhi will be following staggered timings: 1. Municipal Corporation of Delhi: 8:30 am to 5 pm 2. Central government: 9 am to 5:30 pm 3. Delhi government: 10 am to 6:30 pm," Atishi posted on X.

The air quality in Delhi has raised concerns after the AQI which was reeling under the 'very poor' category for over a week post-Diwali celebrations has worsened to the 'severe' category in parts of the national capital.

A dense layer of smog enveloped the city of Delhi for the third consecutive day and the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 420 on Friday morning, according to the SAFAR.

The Air Quality Index in the Anand Vihar area dipped into the 'severe' category as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and was recorded at 441 early Friday morning.

Meanwhile, truck drivers in Delhi raised concern about the potential impact on their livelihood as the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) ordered the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-II) in Delhi-NCR from Friday.

With restrictions imposed to limit the movement of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles in Delhi and neighbouring districts, many drivers fear financial hardships, including difficulties in meeting loan repayments for their vehicles.

GRAP stage 3 involved a complete halt on construction and demolition work except for essential government projects, mining and stone crushing and a ban on BS III petrol and BS IV diesel vehicles in Delhi and surrounding areas.

The CAQM Sub-Committee, after an urgent review meeting on November 14, noted that since November 13, the AQI in Delhi had remained firmly in the "severe" range, with forecasts indicating that it could stay at the higher end of the "Very Poor" category in the coming days.

The CAQM has urged citizens to follow the guidelines under Stage III, including choosing cleaner modes of transport, working from home when possible, and avoiding the use of coal and wood for heating. (ANI)

