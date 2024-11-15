Cuttack, November 15: The historic Bali Jatra, one of the largest open trade fairs in Asia, got off to a colourful start in Odisha's millennium city of Cuttack Friday evening. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated the fair at the upper and lower Bali Jatra grounds. For the first time, ambassadors, high commissioners and diplomats from 14 ASEAN, Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) and Pacific countries joined the trade fair locally called 'Bali Jatra'.

The foreign diplomats were taken on a boat ride to the Bali Jatra grounds in four traditionally decorated boats named after Cuttack's major rivers – Mahanadi, Kathajodi, Birupa, and Debi. The diplomats were given a traditional welcome. The event will also see participation of cultural troupes from six countries - Thailand, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Slovakia, Indonesia and Bhutan. PM Narendra Modi Calls Kashi ‘Mind-Blowing’ As Millions of Diyas Illuminate City on Dev Diwali 2024 (See Pics).

A senior district official explained that the aim of the boat ride to the fair venue was to give them experience of ancient Odisha. The boat journey symbolises Odisha's historic trade links with Southeast Asia, the official said. In the days of yore, traders of Odisha, called ‘Sadhabas' used to go on sea voyages to places like erstwhile Bali, Java and Sumatra in the vessels called Boita for business. The traders in ancient days set out for the long journey from Kartika Purnima. To commemorate that glorious event, Odisha observes this Bali Jatra fair in Cuttack. 5-day Chilika Shelduck International Folk Festival Begins in Odisha's Khordha.

Bali Jatra Begins in Cuttack

Asia's largest open-air trade fair, #BaliJatra started today to celebrate #Odisha's ancient sea-trading history. This year's fair opens on the full moon day of Kartika and will run until 22nd November.@MinOfCultureGoI | @gssjodhpur | @PIBBhubaneswar pic.twitter.com/dcdmpph9fJ — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) November 15, 2024

Bali Jatra (Voyage to Bali)-Commemorating 🇮🇳’s historical and civilisational links with Southeast Asia & Indo-Pacific. CM Odisha Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated the Bali Jatra Cuttack Utsav 2024 today. The event saw participation from Ambassadors, High Commissioners, diplomats… pic.twitter.com/zJbFqWFaV2 — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) November 15, 2024

#WATCH | Odisha: Ambassadors, High Commissioners and Heads of Mission of 14 countries and their spouses as well as several other diplomats attended the Bali Jatra Cuttack Utsav 2024. As India marks a decade of Act East Policy this year, the festival also attained an… pic.twitter.com/Gfv388Qtyu — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2024

Spread over more than 20 acres of land, two fairgrounds have housed more than 2,500 makeshift stalls, officials said adding that the fair will continue till November 22. Both the district administration and the police have made elaborate arrangements for the event, which is expected to witness footfall of more than 50 lakh people. Special arrangements have been made for senior citizens, women and children at the grounds, he said.

