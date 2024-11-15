Thane, November 15: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Friday asked citizens to vote for his party to make the state "vaibhavshali" (glorious). Addressing a series of rallies in Thane city and Kalyan, he slammed the political instability in the state and said it needed a complete overhaul. Prioritise the welfare of Maharashtra instead of getting caught in political and personal differences, he told people.

"Vote for MNS for genuine development," he said. Within 48 hours of coming to power, his party would address the issue of loudspeakers on mosques, Thackeray said, adding religious practices should not trouble others. "Religion should stay within homes. Public roads are not for prayers," the MNS chief asserted.

He said the state's leadership had failed to address basic issues like water, electricity, education, and healthcare. "We continue to contest elections on the same issues, while the aspirations of our youth are ignored. There is lack of public infrastructure. Why have Thane and Mumbai not made meaningful progress when compared to global hubs like Dubai," he questioned. Instead of building statues that gather dust, the need is to show citizens the real legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, he said.

At the rally in Thane, he called Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar's granddaughter Asilata on stage. Thackeray also addressed rallies in Ulhasnagar and Bhiwandi in the district. Maharashtra polls will be held on November 20, while votes will be counted on November 23.