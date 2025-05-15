New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday announced the formation of a welfare board to safeguard the interests and welfare of the city's business community.

The decision was taken during a high-level review meeting chaired by Gupta with officials of the Industries Department, according to an official statement.

Gupta said the discussions focused on the needs of traders and industrialists, the future prospects of industrial growth, and government initiatives to elevate Delhi's status in the fields of trade and industry.

The welfare board will ensure swift redressal of issues faced by the business community, implementation of welfare schemes, and push for policy reforms to ease the process of doing business, the statement said.

A robust support system for small, medium, and large-scale traders of Delhi will also be established as part of the initiative.

The board will act as a bridge between the government and the trading community by conveying their suggestions and concerns directly to policymakers. A new policy for start-ups will also be formulated, the statement added.

Gupta directed the swift implementation of a new Industrial Policy and New Warehouse Policy. She stated that these policies aim to boost industrial activities, strengthen logistics, and create a business-friendly investment environment in Delhi.

The new policies will especially benefit small and medium enterprises (SMEs), while also promoting the adoption of modern technologies, it said.

The chief minister emphasised that Delhi has the potential to become the economic powerhouse of the country. Through these forward-looking policies, not only will existing industries receive better facilities, but Delhi will also emerge as an attractive destination for investors, the statement added.

Highlighting infrastructural development, she announced the transformation of the Ranikhera Industrial Area into a hi-tech hub. This hub will provide modern infrastructure and a conducive business environment for various types of industries, she said.

The project will give a new direction to Delhi's industrial development and significantly boost employment generation.

In line with environmental sustainability and long-term development, the Delhi government will also establish the city's first E-waste Eco Park across 21 acres in Holambi Kalan, it said.

The park will serve as a model for safe disposal and recycling of electronic waste, and will also house testing, management, and training facilities.

To position Delhi as a global investment destination, the Delhi Government will organise a Global Investor Summit in January-February 2026.

Investors, industrialists, and policymakers from across India and abroad will participate in the summit.

The event will highlight the immense investment opportunities in emerging sectors such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Information Technology (IT), IT-enabled Services (ITES), and Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), it said.

