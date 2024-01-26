New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): On the occasion of the 75th Republic Day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal unfurled the national flag at his residence on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister said, "Best wishes to all the countrymen on the 75th Republic Day. Let us all together take an oath to protect our Constitution and strengthen our great democracy."

Also Read | Union Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Set To Create Equal Record of Former PM Morarji Desai by Presenting Six Budgets in a Row on February 1.

Several Chief Ministers of various states unfurled the tricolour on the occasion of Republic Day today.

Like every year in the national capital Delhi, this year too, a grand Republic Day parade was held at Kartavya Path.

Also Read | Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Bengal Police Deny Permission to Rahul Gandhi's 'Nyay Yatra' Event in Siliguri on January 28.

The 75th Republic Day focuses on the themes of 'Nari Shakti' and 'Viksit Bharat'.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu commenced the celebrations of the 75th Republic Day on Friday by unfurling the national flag at Kartavya Path. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)