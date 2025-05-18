New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has expressed condolences over the death of three people following the collapse of an under-construction building in Delhi's Paharganj area and instructed the officials to provide all necessary support to the family of the deceased and injured.

The incident happend on Saturday evening which claimes the lives of three while one other was left injured.

Also Read | 'EAM Was Misquoted, No Prior Warning to Pakistan': MEA Refutes Rahul Gandhi's Claim on Operation Sindoor.

According to a post from Chief Minister's Office, District Magistrate of Central Delhi, Karol Bagh SDM, MCD along withDelhi police officials visited the incident site.

"A unfortunate basement wall collapse was reported at an under-construction building in Paharganj. It has claimed three precious lives & leaves one seriously injured. DM Central, SDM Karol Bagh, MCD & Delhi Police officials visited the incident site," the Delhi CMO stated.

Also Read | Who Is Adriana Smith? Why Is She Being Kept Alive in US Despite Being Declared Brain-Dead?.

https://x.com/CMODelhi/status/1923792362414686483

The CM's office further informed that DM Central has been directed to provide all possible assistance and help to the next of kin of the deceased and injured.

"Rescue operations were carried out by Delhi fire Service & NDRF personnel. DM central has been directed to provide all assistance and help to the next of kin of the deceased and injured. Our thoughts are with the families of deceased," the post added.

According to the officials, two of the deceased were from Bihar and one from Uttar Pradesh.

Prabhu (65), Niranjan (40), and Roshan (35) were killed in the incident while Chuttan (35) was admitted to the hospital with injuries. Prabhu was the contractor while the other two deceased were the workers hired by him.

Earlier, Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO) of Delhi Fire Service, Manish Kumar said that the fire station in Connaught Place was able to respond first to the incident.

"We received the call at PM. The crew from the nearest fire station Connaught Place, immediately left. As soon as the team reached here, they sent two people to the hospital in an ambulance. Right now, one person is injured and three people have died," Kumar told ANI.

NDRF officials were also brought in a dog squad to help with searching through the rubble at the site.

In a separate incident which occurred last month on April 19, a building collapse in Mustafabad area of Delhi claimed 11 lives. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)