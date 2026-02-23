VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 23: Education company PhysicsWallah (PW) organised a felicitation ceremony to honour students who qualified for the UGC NET and JRF examinations held in December 2025, following the announcement of results earlier this month. The event recognised academic achievement as well as the perseverance of students and the collective support of their families and educators throughout the preparation journey.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Meets Gym Trainer Deepak Kumar Aka 'Mohammed Deepak' Who Defended Vakil Ahmed's Baba Shop in Kotdwar (See Pics).

The event brought together students from multiple disciplines who appeared for the examination. Among the top performers qualifying for the Junior Research Fellowship were Sabyasachi Mohanty (99.98 percentile- Education), Gitika Dutt (99.98 - Economics), and Mansi Pokhriyal (99.98 - Sociology).

The PW UGC NET team conducted mock interviews at the event for students, as a practice simulation, giving them an experience and guidance to ace the actual interviews. Speaking at the event, students reflected on their journey, preparation, academic support received, and the confidence built during their preparation.

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty End Higher As PSU Banks, Healthcare Stocks Lead Gains.

One of the students, Gitika Dutt, shared, "My interest in teaching and research developed during my postgraduation, but preparing for UGC NET with my degree came with its own challenges. Balancing university exams and my preparation felt overwhelming, and I realised that I needed a clear direction. The UGC NET course from PhysicsWallah (PW) helped me stay organised and consistent in my preparation, while the support of my family and teachers kept me motivated. Clearing the exam on my first attempt is an important milestone for me. I was enrolled in the 1.0 batch and remain grateful to the faculty at PW UGC NET, who not only guided me but also helped build my confidence".

Another student, Mansi Pokhriyal, added, "This was my first attempt at the UGC NET, which I prepared for while pursuing my MA in Sociology. The COVID period was especially difficult for my family, and continuing my education felt uncertain. When I decided to appear for the exam, I knew I had to give it my best. Choosing the PW UGC NET helped me with an effective strategy for my preparation. The faculty guided me on what to focus on and supported me consistently. Along with PW, my uncle's faith in me and my family's encouragement kept me going. Clearing this exam has restored my confidence, and I look forward to turning this achievement into a meaningful opportunity".

During the ceremony, Atul Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, PW Online, said, "UGC NET and JRF are not just competitive exams; they shape the next generation of educators and researchers in the country. Seeing our students succeed reflects years of their disciplined effort. At PhysicsWallah (PW), we aim to build learning environments that support students through their preparation journeys. This felicitation ceremony is a moment to recognise the determination of our students and the role played by their families and teachers in realising these achievements."

The PW's UGC NET courses aim to focus on structured learning through faculty guidance, and student-focused preparation strategies to support aspirants appearing for academic and research careers across India. With a learner-first approach, PhysicsWallah (PW) attempts to create accessible education pathways for aspirants across disciplines.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)