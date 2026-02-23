VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 23: INDECIMAL has emerged as India's first maintenance-backed construction company, redefining how residential and commercial projects come to life. The company began its journey in June 2025 during a simple "chai pe charcha," sparked by a powerful vision, to build homes rooted in trust, transparency, and timeless quality. Identifying a significant gap in the construction industry, INDECIMAL was founded with four clear purposes: to make customers' lives simple, easy, stress-free, and built on trust. Since its inception, the company has remained committed to these principles, delivering excellence across every project and nurturing strong client relationships. By integrating advanced technology with transparency, accountability, and trust, INDECIMAL aims to transform the traditional construction landscape into a more structured and reliable ecosystem.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Meets Gym Trainer Deepak Kumar Aka 'Mohammed Deepak' Who Defended Vakil Ahmed's Baba Shop in Kotdwar (See Pics).

In a remarkable achievement, while many startups take years to gain recognition, INDECIMAL secured an invitation within just six months to feature on the prestigious business reality show Bharat Ke Super Founders, aired on Amazon MX Player and walked away funded. Notably, INDECIMAL became the first company from the construction industry in India to be featured on a nationally aired business reality television series.

Years of experience across different industries taught me one important lesson: "Every problem has a solution if we are willing to look deeper." When I stepped into the construction industry, I observed something that truly concerned me. Customers were overwhelmed, processes were unstructured, and trust was often compromised. Building a home, which should be one of the happiest milestones in life, has become a stressful and uncertain journey. Managing a construction project from start to finish meant arranging loans, finalizing designs, hiring contractors, coordinating interiors, and handling multiple stakeholders separately. There was no seamless experience and no single point of accountability. I strongly felt that "the industry did not just need improvement, it needed transformation." That conviction led to the birth of Indecimal, built with a clear mission to bring structure, transparency, accountability, and technology into one seamless construction experience. Today, after delivering 85+ projects in a short span, my belief has only grown stronger. "We are not just building homes, we are building trust and long-lasting relationships." Over the next five years, my vision is clear: "Indecimal will set new benchmarks in tech-driven construction, redefine customer experience standards, expand across 10 major cities and make transparent, accountable building the industry norm rather than the exception." - Abhijit Sarkar (CEO)

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty End Higher As PSU Banks, Healthcare Stocks Lead Gains.

I am an entrepreneur driven by vision, resilience, and the desire to solve real problems. My journey began during my college days and during COVID, I founded a company that unfortunately did not succeed due to the circumstances. That failure did not stop me; it shaped me. I truly believe that "failure is not the opposite of success, it is a part of the journey." Instead of giving up, I chose to think bigger and aim higher. I have always believed that "the three most essential needs of human life are food, clothing, and shelter (roti, kapda aur makaan)." While the first two industries are relatively organized, I realized that shelter, especially construction, still lacks transparency, structure, and trust. Customers often face delays, hidden costs, miscommunication, and broken commitments; turning what should be a joyful milestone into a stressful experience. That realization led me to a clear thought: "The construction industry does not just need builders, it needs accountability and innovation." This belief sparked the idea of Indecimal, with a mission to bring structure, transparency, and trust into every project we undertake. Over the next five years, my vision is clear: "Indecimal will scale rapidly across key markets, strengthen our technology backbone, expand our project portfolio, and establish ourselves as a high-growth, process-driven construction brand that sets new benchmarks for transparency and customer satisfaction." - Utkarsh Mishra (CPO & CGO)

With many years of experience working with some of the most renowned companies, I was always eager to explore and implement my own ideas. In every organisation I worked with, I consistently identified operational gaps and delivered effective solutions. I strongly believe that "real growth begins when you challenge existing systems and improve them." However, when I stepped into the construction industry, I realised something was missing. Despite my experience and efforts, I could not provide customers with a complete and truly satisfying solution. The process felt fragmented, coordination was lacking, and accountability was not clearly defined. That phase pushed me into deep reflection about the kind of value I truly wanted to create. One thought became very clear to me: "Construction needs structured processes, operational excellence, and end-to-end ownership." That clarity ultimately led to action, and "Indecimal was born with the vision of delivering a seamless, accountable, and well-integrated construction experience." Over the next five years, my operational vision is clear: "Indecimal will expand across 10 major cities, onboard over 10,000 verified contractors, implement strong SOP-driven execution models, integrate real-time project monitoring systems, strengthen quality assurance frameworks, and build scalable regional operations teams that ensure timely delivery, cost control, and consistent execution standards across every project."- Gatish Nayak (COO)

I can proudly say that I am a tech-driven entrepreneur at heart. Technology has always been more than just my profession; it has been my passion. I had the opportunity to work with a German-based construction company, and during that time, I began asking myself an important question: "Why is technology not deeply integrated into the construction industry in India?" As I observed the ecosystem closely, I noticed a significant gap. While the world is rapidly advancing with AI and machine learning, construction continues to operate in traditional ways, often without fully leveraging these innovations to solve real customer problems. That contrast strengthened my belief that "technology should not just support construction, it should transform it." I realised that digital systems, data-driven decisions, automation, and real-time monitoring could eliminate inefficiencies, improve transparency, and significantly enhance customer experience. This conviction became clear to me: "The future of construction lies in intelligent, tech-enabled execution." That realization ultimately became the technological foundation of Indecimal, built with the vision of integrating AI, process automation, and smart project management into every stage of construction. Over the next five years, my vision is clear: "Indecimal will build a fully tech-enabled construction ecosystem powered by AI-driven project planning, real-time tracking dashboards, predictive cost analytics, automated quality checks, and a scalable digital platform that connects customers, contractors, and operations seamlessly." - Pushker Prakash (CTO)

Watch us on Season 1, Episode 14 of Bharat Ke Super Founders on Amazon MX Player, anchored by none other than Mr. Suniel Shetty.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)