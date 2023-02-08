New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday met with the family of ASI Shambu Dayal Meena, who succumbed to injuries while catching a mobile snatching accused, and handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore to the family.

On 4 January 2023, ASI Shambhu Dayal Meena, was seriously injured while trying to catch an accused of mobile snatching, he later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

The Chief Minister reached the officer's house in Madhu Vihar, South West Delhi this morning to meet his family. He met late Shambhu Dayal's father Matadin Meena, his wife Sanjana and his three children and consoled them.

After visiting the family, the CM said, "Shaheed Shambhu Dayal of Delhi Police served the public with great bravery, the whole of Delhi and the country salutes his martyrdom and courage. In today's world, there are very few people who command the courage of serving society by risking their lives."

Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot and local MLA Bhavna Gaur were also present on occasion.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "On January 4, Delhi Police Assistant Sub-Inspector Shambhu Dayal received a complaint from a woman alleging that a man had stolen her husband's phone. ASI Shambhu Dayal ji took the complainant to the locality to identify the accused person. The woman pointed out the accused, and Shambhu Dayal ji caught him. While he was taking the accused to the police station, the person pulled out a knife and stabbed him fatally. He showed bravery by refusing to let the thief go easily. Later, Shambhu Dayal ji was taken to BLK Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries."

CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "ASI Shaheed Shambhu Dayal ji of Delhi Police served the public with great bravery, the whole of Delhi and the country salutes his martyrdom and courage. We met his family today and handed over a check of Rs 1 crore to them. We hope this helps them. In the future too we will stand with the family."

Late Shambhu Dayal Meena was originally from Sikar, Rajasthan. He had joined the police service in the year 1993 and was working as an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in Delhi Police posted at Mayapuri police station.

Seriously injured in the attack, ASI Shambhu Dayal Meena was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for treatment and later shifted to BL Kapoor Hospital. Late Shambhu Dayal Meena is survived by his wife Sanjana and three children Gayatri, Deepak and Priyanka. CM Kejriwal handed over a cheque of Rs 60 lakh to Sanjana, wife of late Shambhu Dayal Meena and Rs 40 lakh to his father Matadin Meena. (ANI)

