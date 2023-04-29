New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrived at Jantar Mantar and met wrestlers protesting against Wrestlers Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Saturday over allegations of sexual harassment.

Delhi CM raised the slogans Bharat Mata Ki Jai, Inquilab Zindabad and Vande Mataram at Jantar Mantar.

The CM said, "Friends, those wrestlers of our country, those players of our nation who glorified the name of Bharat in the whole world.... Today for the past one week are sitting and protesting at the Jantar Mantar".

"Why are they protesting? Because one of the big leaders of their party(referring to BJP), mistreated the girls, our sisters who glorified the name of our country. By the way, if any girl of our country, any sister of our country, any woman of our country is ill-treated, that person should be immediately caught and the harshest punishment should be given. He should be hanged," Kejriwal added.

"But it's a sad thing, these women are not ordinary women, they are who glorified India's name with their hard work. You had watched the TV when they won the medals, the world was seeing, they had 'Tiranga' in their hand and in the background, Jan Gan Man was playing the whole world was watching. If any man who mistreated, molested, did something bad. For lodging an FIR, for him to be punished they have to sit on Jantar Mantar Why?" Kejriwal asked.

"Friends, in our society, it is already difficult for a girl to come outside of her house and make a name for herself in sports. In our society, women are barred from coming forward. In our Indian society for any woman, it is difficult to reach such a height the whole world is watching and the whole nation is watching", he added.

"Firstly I want to salute these wrestlers, salute their emotions, and salute their struggle. I want to say this to them, every 'Bhartiya' who loved India, it is not about parties, those who love India, the whole world is watching", said CM.

Delhi Police on Friday registered two FIRs against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh following allegations of sexual harassment by women wrestlers.One copy of FIR has been given to the wrestlers. While, a copy of FIR registered under POCSO has not been given to wrestlers, as it will be given only to the victim's family.Delhi Police have registered one FIR under sections 354, 354(A), 354(D) and 34 of the IPC. "A Copy of other FIR not provided to us (as it will be given only to the victim's family)," said Narendra Hooda, lawyer of wrestlers.

A total of seven players, including a minor, have complained to the Delhi Police against the WFI chief.On Tuesday, the Supreme Court issued notice to Delhi Police on the wrestlers' plea seeking an urgent hearing on a petition seeking registration of FIR against WFI president Brij Bhushan. The court noted that there are serious allegations in the petition by wrestlers who have represented India.According to the police, the first FIR pertains to allegations levelled by a minor victim, registered under POCSO Act along with relevant IPC sections concerning outraging of modesty.The second FIR is registered for carrying out comprehensive investigations into the complaints tendered by other, adult complainants under relevant sections pertaining to outraging of modesty.Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist wrestler Bajrang Punia and star wrestlers like Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik on Friday said that they will continue their protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh until he is sent behind bars.Top Indian grapplers such as Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and many other wrestlers are involved in the protest against the WFI chief. (ANI)

