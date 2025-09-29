New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta performed a havan at the new BJP Delhi headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg on Monday, ahead of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Several senior BJP leaders and ministers, including Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Supriya Swaraj, Ashish Sood, Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, Harsh Malhotra, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Yogender Chandolia, and Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva, were present at the ceremony.

CM Rekha Gupta said the inauguration marked a special day, symbolising both grandeur and sensitivity. "The office, funded by donations, underscores BJP's identity as a service organisation," she noted.

Minister Ashish Sood described the new premises as "a centre where the party workers take inspiration to serve the public, "Today, the BJP will shift from government premises to a private one."

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj said the new building gave Delhi BJP a permanent base. "Delhi BJP finally has a home now... BJP's double engine government is in Delhi and the state is progressing on the path of development," she said.

Parvesh Verma called it "a matter of pride that our Prime Minister, Union Home Minister and party's National President gave us such an office. Today we will get guidance from the Prime Minister and thousands of workers will also be attending."

Union Minister Harsh Malhotra termed the day "very auspicious," adding that the new office would serve as "a source of strength for our workers." He said, "A havan was performed in the morning and in the evening PM Modi will inaugurate it."

Kamaljeet Sehrawat said the new headquarters would give momentum to the party. "This is a very big day for us. Delhi has a BJP CM and major leaders are from BJP. This will give us momentum," she said.

Delhi Minister Yogender Chandolia added, "Till today we were in a temporary office, now we have come to a permanent office. The inauguration has been done in the presence of BJP's National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santosh ji." (ANI)

