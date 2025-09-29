Has Erika Kirk Launched Dating App ‘Faith and Fellowship’ After Charlie Kirk’s Death and Is She Using It? Fact Check Debunks Viral Fake Claims

New York, September 29: After the assassination of conservative activist and Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk, social media was flooded with tributes, conspiracy theories, and viral rumours, many of which focused on his widow, Erika Kirk. A well-known figure in Christian conservative circles, Erika Kirk has largely stayed out of the spotlight in recent years, but the sudden loss of her husband thrust her into public view once again.

One of the more persistent and widely shared claims circulating on platforms like Reddit suggested that Erika Kirk had launched a Christian dating app called 'Faith and Fellowship' in the weeks following her husband's death. The rumour gained traction after a supposed screenshot of Erika's X account went viral, with text implying she had made it her "new mission" to help young Christians find partners.

Fake Claim Suggests Erika Kirk Launched Dating App ‘Faith and Fellowship’

(Photo Credits: Reddit)

Fact Check: No, Erika Kirk Did Not Launch a Christian Dating App After Charlie Kirk’s Death

However, this claim is entirely false. The screenshot shared in the viral post has been digitally manipulated. Erika Kirk never tweeted about creating or promoting a Christian dating app.

A week after her husband’s death, Erika was formally announced as the new CEO of Turning Point USA, where she pledged to carry on his work. Addressing supporters, she said, “My husband’s voice will live on. The show will go on,” clarifying that the podcast and platform would feature rotating hosts and guests moving forward.

