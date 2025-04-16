New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that a meeting was held on Wednesday to implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Delhi.

The main perspective of the meeting was to ensure that all the 'Ayushman' cards were made and that they would reach the public as soon as possible.

She further said that all the MLAs have been assigned tasks and work related to the identification of locations for 1139 Arogya Mandirs, which are proposed to be opened in every part of Delhi.

"To implement Ayushman Bharat (scheme), which Delhi has received after years of waiting, we held a meeting today to ensure that all the cards are made and reach the public as soon as possible... All the MLAs have been assigned the task... Work should start immediately to identify the location of 1139 Arogya Mandirs to be opened in every corner of Delhi because Delhi has suffered a lot due to the time wasted by the previous governments... We do not want more time to be wasted. Our government will start working on this today...", Rekha Gupta told reporters.

The Delhi government will launch Ayushman Cards for all income groups aged above 70 by the end of April 2025.

This initiative is part of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), which aims to provide health insurance coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, along with other cabinet ministers, today chaired a meeting at which MLAs and officials from the state and central governments were present.

The meeting aimed to focus on implementing and distributing Ayushman cards and Opening Arogya Mandir in the National Capital. (ANI)

