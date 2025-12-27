Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday inaugurated the Atal Canteen in Pitampura, Delhi, on Saturday.

The Delhi government on Thursday rolled out the Atal Canteen scheme to provide a wholesome meal plate for just 5 rupees to people in the national capital. In the first phase, Atal Canteens have been opened at 45 locations across Delhi.

After the inauguration, residents began availing meals at the canteen. As a heartfelt gesture, CM Rekha Gupta dined with the people and even fed some herself. In turn, the people expressed their appreciation to the Delhi government for this scheme.

People who visited the Atal Canteen expressed happiness, saying they never imagined that such a tasty and wholesome meal plate could be available for Rs 5. The meal includes dal, rice, vegetables, roti, and pickle.

During the inauguration of the scheme on Thursday, CM Rekha Gupta said that while each meal costs the government around 30, it is being offered to the public as a wholesome meal plate for only Rs 5. She said that through Atal Canteens, lakhs of people would receive affordable and nutritious food.

The government's objective is to ensure that no one in Delhi goes to bed hungry.

Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood said that although Atal Canteens have been launched at 45 locations so far, the government plans to expand the scheme on a much larger scale. According to initial information, Atal Canteens will soon be opened at more than 100 locations across Delhi. He reiterated that the government's top priority is to ensure that no one in Delhi remains hungry. (ANI)

