New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament on Wednesday to discuss ongoing and upcoming development initiatives in the national capital.

The Monsoon Session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly is expected to begin on August 4, according to sources.

The Monsoon Session will be the third session in the Assembly for the Chief Minister Rekha Gupta-led government.

The last session, which was the Budget Session, of the Delhi Legislative Assembly was held from March 24 to April 2, during which Rekha Gupta, the Finance Minister of Delhi, presented the Annual Budget of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi for the financial year 2025-26.

Meanwhile, the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) Training Centre is providing MLAs with training on digital legislative processes ahead of the Monsoon Session.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta launched the NeVA Training Centre and wrote on X, "The Delhi Legislative Assembly launched the NeVA Training Centre today with the aim of accelerating digital legislative processes. This three-day program, running from July 21 to 23, 2025, will provide training to honourable legislators on the use and functionality of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA), enabling them to participate more effectively in the upcoming Monsoon Session."

"The training will be conducted by expert trainers from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs (MoPA)," the X post read.

Meanwhile, the Monsoon Session of the Parliament began on Monday. The first day of the Monsoon Session witnessed several adjournments amid sloganeering from the Opposition.

Both houses of Parliament were adjourned until 11 am on July 22 amid the ruckus and demands from opposition leaders to speak in the House.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with senior Union Ministers, including Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiren Rijiju, and Arjun Meghwal, on Monday.

Sources said that the meeting, held at Parliament House in the national capital, likely discussed and made decisions regarding the ongoing Monsoon Session.

The Prime Minister was apprised about the discussions in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) and the opposition's insistence on his making a statement in the House, according to sources.

Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc will hold a meeting of its floor leaders in the Parliament today at 10 am. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss strategies for the session in the House. (ANI)

