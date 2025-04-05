New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday performed 'Kanya Pujan' at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Shalimar Bagh, on the occasion of Ashtami of Chaitra Navratri.

Earlier this morning, Aarti was held at Chhatarpur's Shri Aadya Katyayani Shaktipith Mandir in the national capital on Maha Ashtami. Meanwhile, the morning Aarti was also performed at the Jhandewalan Temple in the national capital.

Today is the Ashtami of Chaitra Navratri. According to Hindu mythology, the eighth day is dedicated to Mahagauri, who attained "Gaur Varna" by rigorous penance. The name 'Mahagauri' means extremely bright. She mounts the ox.

Navratri, which means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, is a Hindu festival celebrating Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, known collectively as Navdurga.

Hindus observe four Navratris throughout the year, but only two--Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri--are widely celebrated, as they coincide with the changing of the seasons.

In India, Navratri is celebrated in various forms and traditions. The nine-day festival, also known as Ram Navratri, concludes on Ram Navami, Lord Ram's birthday.

Throughout the festival, all nine days are devoted to honoring the nine incarnations of the goddess 'Shakti.' The festival is celebrated with great devotion across India, with rituals and prayers honouring the goddess in her various forms. Akashvani's Aradhana YouTube Channel is presenting a series of special programs from March 30 to April 6 for Navratri.

"To commemorate each day's significance, the channel will feature a specially curated series from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM. Additionally, Shakti Aradhana will be broadcast daily from 8:30 AM to 8:40 AM, bringing divine renditions to the audience," according to a Ministry of Information & Broadcasting release.

The Navratri celebrations will culminate in a grand live program on Ram Janmotsav, directly from Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, Ayodhya. This special broadcast will take place on April 6 from 11:45 AM to 12:15 PM, bringing the divine festivities to audiences across the nation. (ANI)

