New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): With Delhi registering nine deaths and over 2,700 Dengue cases since September this year, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the government is keeping a check on the spike and is doing the needful.

While addressing the media, Kejriwal said, "Dengue cases have increased this time. We are keeping a check on it and doing everything needed."

Also Read | HP TET Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at hpbose.org.

The Chief Minister also hoped that the changing weather would be of help to bring dengue cases down.

"The weather's changing and I hope dengue cases get controlled within the next 7-10 days," he said.

Also Read | Chandigarh: Elderly Woman Duped of Gold Jewellery By Two Fraudsters.

Health experts also opined that the cases may come down by mid-November.

The senior consultant at the department of medicine in Sri Ganga Ram Hospital on Tuesday said that the situation of dengue in Delhi has worsened this year as compared to the previous year.

"Last year, people were careful because COVID-19 restrictions were there. This year, the situation has worsened in the last four to five weeks," the consultant said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)