New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): The national capital continued to reel under intense heat as several parts of the city recorded a maximum temperature of over 43 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), several weather stations across the city reported scorching daytime temperatures until 8:30 AM today, with Ayanagar recording the highest maximum temperature at 45.0°C.

The Ayanagar area recorded 45.0°C (Max) / 30.5°C (Min), Palam saw 44.5°C (Max) / 30.2°C (Min), Ridge witnessed 43.6°C (Max) / 26.2°C (Min), Lodhi Road saw 43.4°C (Max) / 29.2°C (Min) and Safdarjung area experienced 43.3°C (Max) / Minimum temperature data.

Earlier this week, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning that Delhi NCR may experience heatwave-like conditions with temperatures potentially exceeding 45°C.

"If we talk about Northwest India, then for the next four days, most of the subdivisions--especially in the plains--are likely to experience heatwave conditions. In Delhi-NCR, the temperature is expected to rise above 45°C today and tomorrow, creating heatwave conditions in isolated places. A yellow alert has been issued for the region," IMD scientist Akhil Srivastava told ANI on Monday.

As per the IMD's digital portal, an orange alert was issued in the capital city for June 10 and 11 and a yellow alert for June 12 and 13.

According to the Met Department, Delhi may witness rain by the middle of the week. IMD predicted light to moderate rainfall across parts of North India, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40-50 kmph).

After days of intense heat, a gradual respite from heatwave conditions is likely over Northwest India beginning June 14, according to the latest forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Severe heatwave conditions were reported at a few places in West Rajasthan, with isolated areas experiencing extreme temperatures. According to the weather department, the highest maximum temperature reported over the plains of the country was Sri Ganganagar (Rajasthan) at 48.0 degrees Celsius.

Heat wave conditions also prevailed in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and isolated pockets of East Rajasthan, South Uttar Pradesh, and Northwest Madhya Pradesh.

In its forecast for the maximum temperature, the IMD said that there was no significant change likely over Northwest and Central India during the next three days and predicted a gradual fall by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius thereafter.

On Tuesday, IMD official Radheshyam Sharma said that Western Rajasthan, particularly Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, and Bikaner, was experiencing a severe heat wave with temperatures above 47 degrees Celsius. The heat wave is expected to continue for three to four days. (ANI)

