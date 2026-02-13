Taipei [Taiwan], February 13 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence detected 42 sorties of Chinese military aircraft and 11 naval vessels operating around itself as of 6 am (local time) on Friday.

Of the 42, 32 crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "42 sorties of PLA aircraft and 11 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 32 out of 42 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Earlier on Thursday, Taiwan detected overall 37 sorties of PLA aircraft.

In a post on X, the MND said, "Overall 37 sorties of PLA aircraft in various types (including J-10, J-16, KJ-500, etc.) were detected from 1431hr today. 27 out of 37 sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the northern, central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ in conducting air-sea joint training along with other PLAN vessels. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

"17 PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 14 out of 17 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and southeastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded," the MND had said earlier in the day.

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) has rejected Beijing's renewed call for "reunification," describing it as a reiteration of China's long-standing position aimed ultimately at Taiwan's "annihilation," Taipei Times reported.

The remarks came after Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Chairman Wang Huning, the fourth-ranked leader of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), addressed Beijing's annual Taiwan Work Conference on Tuesday.

According to Xinhua news agency, Wang called on officials to advance the "great cause of national reunification" and pledged firm support for what he described as "patriotic pro-reunification forces" in Taiwan, while vowing to crack down on "separatists."

Wang also stressed adherence to the "one China" principle and the so-called "1992 consensus" to combat "Taiwan independence separatist forces" and oppose what Beijing terms external interference. (ANI)

