Palakkad (Kerala) [India], February 13 (ANI): Keisham Ningthemjao Singh, a Manipur resident who had previously contested for a Congress ticket from the Andro Assembly constituency, has been arrested by the Palakkad Cyber Police for allegedly defrauding a Mannarkkad native of Rs 1.84 crore through a sophisticated online trading scam.

The accused, Keisham Ningthemjao Singh (63), son of Keisham Kullabidhu Singh, hails from Yairipok, Laimanai Top Chingtha, Imphal East, Manipur.

According to police, the fraud occurred between August and November 2025, when the victim was contacted via WhatsApp and promised high returns through online share trading.

The victim was initially convinced by small profits on minor deposits made through links shared by the fraudsters. Once trust was established, the accused prompted the victim to transfer large sums, amounting to Rs 1,84,52,524, which were later siphoned off to bank accounts controlled by the accused.

Investigators found that substantial amounts were routed to Singh's Central Bank of India, Porompat Branch account and withdrawn using cheques. Police say the account was being used solely for criminal activities.

Further investigation revealed that Singh has five additional cheating cases registered across Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala.

The arrest was carried out under the instructions of Palakkad District Police Chief Ajith Kumar IPS and supervised by DCRB DySP Jacob M.T (i/c). The probe team included Cyber Crime Inspector Sashikumar T, SI Shabeeb Rahman, SCPO Shiju M., SCPO(G) Sujith S., and civil police officers Vinod E.K, Subin U., Saranya P.K, and Muhammed Fasil A.

Police said the fraud appears to involve multiple individuals and agencies, and the investigation has been widened. More arrests are expected. (ANI)

