Bikaner, Feb 12 (PTI) A couple from Delhi visiting Bikaner died in a road accident here on Saturday after their car collided head-on with a minibus, police said.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: 17-Year-Old Girl Raped by Neighbour in Guru Nanak Nagar; Accused Arrested.

Their seven-month-old son too was severely injured in the accident, they added.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on Hijab Row: Should Be Resolved With Discussion, Cannot Go to Court for Everything and Make Political Issue Out of It.

The accident happened on Saturday evening, critically injuring the couple -- Abhishek Dhar and his wife Jyoti Singla – and their son, Seruna SHO Ramchandra Dhaka said.

The couple died while being taken to a Bikaner hospital, he said, adding the child is being treated in the hospital.

After the post-mortem, the body will be handed over to their relatives after they arrive here from Delhi, police said.

Police have started an investigation after registering a case against the bus driver.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)