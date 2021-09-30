New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): Arjuna Awardee and Asian Games medalist Khajan Singh was acquitted by a Delhi Court in an alleged rape case after a woman constable, who has filed the complaint later retracted from her statement.

Additional Sessions Judge Lokesh Kumar Sharma acquitted Khajan Singh, suspended CRPF chief sports officer, observing that the woman complainant was neither raped nor threatened by the accused person at any point in time.

The complainant in her deposition admitted that she had made the complaint in a fit of anger, the Court said.

Taking a view of the woman deposition, the Court said that the accused Singh could not be held guilty of committing rape upon her and hence, the accused stand acquitted.

The Court has also noted that nothing incriminating evidence was found against the accused.

The woman, in her complaint filed in November - December 2020, had accused Khajan and suspended coach Sarjeet Singh of running a sex scandal within CRPF. The complainant had also alleged that the accused asked her to extend sexual favour and took her nude photo while she was having a bath and started blackmailing her and threatened with making viral her nude photos. She was raped continuously for three years between 2014 and 2017.

But later woman retracted from her earlier statement and had deposed that she lodged the complaint in a fit of anger when she was not selected for the department's wrestling team because of her indiscipline behaviour as she had an argument with a fellow members of the team

The Court noted that woman has not supported the prosecution case and was declared hostile. The Court also acquitted another accused in the case. (ANI)

