New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): Delhi's Tis Hazari Court has sentenced two men to five years of jail punishment for attempting a robbery with an obstetrician, Dr Meetu Bhushan, while she was on a night walk in the posh Bungalow Road area of Delhi in 2018.

The second man who injured the doctor with a pistol was sentenced to seven years of imprisonment.

On resistance by the complainant, one of the convicts fired in the air. Thereafter, he caught hold of her hair and hit her head with the pistol. Consequently, she fell on the road.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Ekta Gauba Mann sentenced Bhola alias Sunil and Gautam alias Sachin on Thursday for the offences related to attempted robbery with Dr Meetu Bhushan.

On February 12, the court convicted both accused for the offences.

ASJ Mann noted that both convicts herein had not only attempted to rob a vulnerable person, i.e., a female, in a busy market area on Bungalow Road outside her house, when she was on a night walk but also inflicted injuries upon her head with the back side of the pistol and as a result, she had to undergo stitches for her head injury.

"Such types of cases not only disturb the general peace and tranquillity of society but also create fear in the minds of the residents to come out of their house even for a walk," ASJ Mann observed in the order of February 29.

The judge refused to take a lenient view and said, "Therefore, to uphold the rule of law in society, I deem it appropriate not to take any lenient view."

The judge said that the interest of justice will be served if the offence is punishable under section 394 (causing hurt while attempting robbery) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC. Both convicts, namely convict Bhola alias Sunil and convict Gautam alias Sachin, are sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for five years each and to pay a fine of Rs. 20,000 each.

Additionally, Gautam alias Sachin has been sentenced to seven years of rigorous jail punishment for the offence punishable under Section 398 (attempt to commit dacoity or robbery when armed with a deadly weapon) of the IPC.

The court awarded a compensation of Rs 20000 to the complainant out of the fine amount.

The court said that out of the total fine amount of Rs 40,000, a sum of Rs 20,000 is awarded as compensation to the complainant for the monetary, mental and physical loss suffered by her due to the said act of the convicts

Further, a sum of Rs 13,772 for state expenses was also awarded out of the fine amount and the remaining fine amount was deposited with the court.

As per prosecution, this case pertains to an FIR lodged on July 6, 2018 on the complainant by Dr Meetu Bhushan.

Bhushan alleged that on July 5, 2018, she, along with her maid Sharmila was taking her pet dog for a night walk outside her house at Bunglow Road, MCD Flats footpath going towards Hansraj College and at around 10:40 p.m.

It was stated that when she was at Bungalow Road, two boys came on a bike and stopped the bike near her. The pillion rider of the said bike got down and told her, "Bhabhi sab kuch nikal" and on this, she took out her gold chain from her neck and held the said chain tightly in her own hand and she objected.

On this, the said accused took out a pistol and fired in the air and then he caught hold of her hair and hit her head with the said pistol and she suffered an injury and fell to the ground.

At that time, her maid caught hold of a stone from the road and tried to hit the said accused and on this, both accused persons ran away on their bikes towards Hansraj College side, she added.

On this complaint, an FIR was registered. Both the accused persons were arrested and the chargesheet was filed u/s 394/397/34 IPC. (ANI)

