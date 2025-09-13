New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): A CBI Court at Rouse Avenue has called a status report from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on a complaint against an SHO of Delhi Police.

It is alleged that SHO paid sports kit expenses and gym fees for a judge; therefore, an FIR should be registered against him as taking or giving a bribe is a crime.

The complainant, Sensar Pal Singh, a practising advocate, has sought a direction for FIR alleging that the SHO made a DD entry in the 'rojnamcha' mentioning that a judicial magistrate at Saket Court continuously misbehaved and coerced him to pay for expenses.

The plea stated that the SHO mentioned that he paid for the batting kit, his gym fees, flowers for the judicial officer. After a complaint, the High Court took away the judicial work from the judicial magistrate.

Special CBI Judge Atul Krishna Agrawal on Friday sought a status report from the CBI. However, the court has kept the issue of maintainability of the complaint in view of the objection of the Prosecution.

Special Judge Agrawal ordered, "Keeping the issue of maintainability open to be decided at a later stage, let notice be issued to CBI to file a status report in the above matter for the next date of hearing."

While seeking status report, the special judge after hearing submissions, observed, " After having gone through the application as well as the written submissions filed by the petitioner, I deem it appropriate to seek a status report from CBI on the application, for which a complaint was also made to CBI, before deciding the issue of maintainability of the petition."

The court has listed the matter for hearing on October 14.

On the last date of hearing on September 4, Public Prosecutor for CBI had stated that this court does not have the power to direct registration of FIR by CBI in view of various judgments of the Supreme Court, including CBI vs State of Rajasthan.

Another complainant, Sensar Pal Singh, has moved a complaint through Advocate Yogesh Swaroop and Shivangi Singh seeking direction to CBI to register FIR against the SHO who allegedly paid a bribe to the judicial officer.

The complainant has claimed that they came across the DD entry made by the SHO, mentioning that the judicial officer often misbehaved and always coerced them into paying expenses. He alleged that wrong orders were passed and issued a notice.

It was also alleged that during the marriage of a Judicial officer, police staff were deployed at the function in Rajasthan. He forced the police staff to do personal domestic work.

The SHO also mentioned that the judicial officer resides in the area of SHO and he paid the annual membership fee of a gym for the judicial officer. He also mentioned that he was under pressure to make these demands met.

Counsel for complainant argued that the SHO is a senior police officer how can he be pressurised. He cannot be a victim of pressure. An FIR should be registered against him. (ANI)

