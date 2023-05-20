New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): Delhi's Rohini Court on Saturday deferred the order on sentence against the person convicted for kidnapping, killing and sexual assault on a minor. The court deferred the order for want of a report of DLSA on the income and assets of the convict.

Special judge (PCSO) Sunil Kumar deferred the order on the sentence against Ravinder Kumar for May 25.

The court noted that the report from Delhi Legal Service Authority (DLSA) has not been received.

This matter pertains to a person who was allegedly involved in kidnapping, killing and sexual assault on around 30 minor kids between 2008 to 2015.

His targets were kids between six to 12 years of age group.

The court has convicted Ravinder in one of the cases of kidnapping, murder and sexual assault on a six-year-old minor.

Delhi Police had arrested Ravinder Kumar in 2015 from the outer Delhi Area. In this matter, an FIR was registered in the police station Begampur.

During the arguments on sentence, Delhi police sought maximum punishment for the convict.

Ravinder is native of Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh. He came to Delhi in search of a job at the age of 18 in 2008. After coming to Delhi he became addicted to drugs and used to see porn.

It was revealed during the investigation that he used to go out in search of kids after consuming drugs.

As per the police, he worked during the day and went to sleep in his jhuggi. After consuming the drugs, he went out of his jhuggi in search of kids.

It was also revealed during the investigation that sometime he walked around 40 kilometres in search of kids. He used to go near construction sites and slums.

He used to entice the kids by showing a Rupee ten note or chocolate and thereafter he used to take the child to an isolated place.

According to Police, Ravinder was arrested twice. Delhi Police had arrested Ravinder for kidnapping, attempting to kill and sexual assault on a child.

It was alleged that after kidnapping the child, he threw the child in a septic tank.

In 2015, Begampur police were investigating the matter of kidnapping, murder and sexual assault on a six-year-old girl child.

Delhi police had arrested him from the Sukhbeer Nagar Bus stand in the Rohini area. Police had analysed the CCTV footage of dozens of cameras.

It is also alleged that in 2008 Ravinder kidnapped a six-year-old girl from Kerala. Thereafter he allegedly raped and killed her. He could not be arrested in this case. Thereafter, he targeted the minor children in Delhi-NCR. (ANI)

