New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): The Patiala House Court of Delhi has directed the tenant to vacate a property situated in Vasant Kunj and also to pay the arrears of rent on the 2nd date of the hearing on the suit (within 28 days) filed by the landlord, who is a senior citizen (84 years old).

The landlord recently filed a suit in Patiala House Court, Delhi, for eviction, possession and recovery of arrears of rent against the tenant of a flat illegally occupied in the Vasant Kunj area.

The said suit was listed on March 18 and thereafter it was listed on April 16. The landlord, through his counsel in the said suit, contended that the tenant has not paid the rent for the last few months and, upon requesting it, the tenant threatened the landlord with dire consequences and refused to vacate the flat.

The landlord, through his counsel, further contended that the tenant has restricted his entry to visit the suit property and has also damaged the property and made structural changes.

The landlord, through his counsel, further contended in the suit that he is a senior citizen and 84 years old and is suffering immensely due to the unlawful acts of the tenant.

The landlord further contended through his counsel that the cheques given to the landlord for payment of rent have also been dishonoured.

The landlord is helpless in the present situation and the tenant has cheated and played fraud upon the landlord, his counsel said.

After hearing the submissions of the counsel for the landlord and the tenant present in court in person, the Addition District Judge on April 16, directed the tenant to vacate the flat and also directed the tenant to pay the arrears of rent of Rs 1,61,000 and decreed the suit with consent on the 2nd date of hearing within 28 days in favour of the landlord and against the tenant.

The landlord is represented through Sumit Gehlot and TS Thakran Advocates of Fidelegal Advocates & Solicitors. (ANI)

