New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): Rohini Court on Tuesday dismissed the bail petition of wrestler Sushil Kumar in connection with the murder of 23-year-old Sagar Rana at Chhatrasal stadium.

Sushil Kumar was arrested by the Delhi Police on May 23 this year in the case.

Also Read | Election Commission Assigns 'Helicopter' Symbol to Chirag Paswan, 'Sewing Machine' to Pashupati Paras.

An incident of a brawl among wrestlers at Delhi's Chhatrasal stadium was reported on May 4 in which some wrestlers were injured and they had to be admitted to a hospital. Sagar Dhankar, being one of them died during treatment. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)