India News | Delhi Court Frames Charges Against 3 Cops for Demanding Bribe for Not to Arrest in a Drug Case

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue Court has framed charges of corruption against three cops, including a sub-inspector of the Delhi police crime branch. All three were posted at the Police Station Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF).

It is alleged that two demanded a bribe for saving two persons from arrest. The third accused accepted Rs 2 Lakh on behalf of the two other accused.

Special Judge Shailender Malik directed to frame charges against Sub Inspector Sanjeev Kumar, Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Kirori Mal and Head Constable (HC) Sanjay Kumar.

While framing the charges the court said that there is sufficient material and evidence prima facie on record to show that there was criminal conspiracy amongst all the accused persons in demanding bribe money from complainant which was accepted by HC Sanjay Kumar.

"As such there is prima facie material for framing the charge against accused Sanjay Kumar under section 7 of P.C. Act, 1988 (being a substantive offence) as well as against all the accused persons under Section 7 of P.C. Act, 1988 read with 61(2) of BNS. Let the charges be framed," the Special Judge ordered on June 9.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a charge-sheet in this case has been filed against accused SI Sanjeev Kumar, ASI Kirori Mal and HC Sanjay Kumar.

As per the charge-sheet, complainant Rohit Kumar gave the complaint to CBI on 23.11.2024 alleging therein that an FIR is registered in PS ANTF/Crime Branch, Old Kotwali, Daryaganj, Delhi.

In that FIR, a notice was sent to two friends of complainant, namely Satpal and Mujahid Malik to join the investigation on 09.09.2024.

It was mentioned in the complaint that complainant and his both friends came Delhi for the purpose of joining the investigation at PS ANTF, they met SI Sanjeev Kumar, ASI Kirori Mal who allegedly demanded

bribe amount of Rs. 2 lakhs from complainant for not arresting his friends Satpal, and Mujahid Malik.

It is alleged that the named police officials threatened the complainant that if he would not pay the bribe amount of Rs. 2 lakhs then they would implicate the complainant also in said FIR.

A complaint was filed and thereafter a trap was laid to arrest accused persons on November 25, 2024. Sanjay Kumar was arrested after he received the bribe amount.

It is mentioned in the charge-sheet, that CBI Inspector Abhishek Saini and Inspector Dharamveer confronted Sanjay Kumar HC for demanding bribe from complainant. Sanjay Kumar admitted to have received the bribe amount at the instance of Kirori Mal ASI.

SI Sanjeev Kumar and ASI Kirori Mal joined the investigation after the order of Delhi High court in December 2024 and January 2025.

They both had also moved application for discharge from offence under section 7 of P.C. Act, 1988, solely on the ground that sanction is not proper or invalid, as was accorded by DCP and ought to have been accorded by or under instruction of Commissioner of Police in view of Section 19 read conjointly with Article 311 of Constitution.

While dismissing their applications the court said, "Such challenge to validity of sanction in the opinion of this court involve both legal as well as factual aspects because Investigation Officer (IO) of this case sought sanction for prosecution of accused from office of Commissioner of Police." (ANI)

