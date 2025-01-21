New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) A Delhi court has granted bail to a man charged under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act for allegedly being part of a notorious gang, saying he fulfilled the twin conditions for the relief.

According to provisions of the MCOCA, bail can only be granted if the court has a reasonable basis to believe that the accused is not guilty and unlikely to commit another offence while on bail.

Additional sessions judge Sameer Bajapai was hearing the bail plea of Wajid alias Neta against whom the crime branch had registered a case.

In its order dated January 16, the court after noting the statements of the main accused Nasir and two other co-accused, said there was nothing to establish Wajid's "clear involvement" in organised crime activities.

"The material as put on record by the investigating agency is diluted and does not strictly show the applicant's involvement in the activities of the alleged syndicate," it said.

The court said as there was not a single FIR where Wahid was involved with other syndicate members in organised crime activities, it could be presumed he would not be involved in future offences.

Observing the applicant fulfilled both the twin conditions, the court said he had spent over four years in custody.

"The court deems it just and appropriate to grant the desired relief to him," it held.

The man was directed to furnish a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and one surety of the like amount.

He was saddled with conditions, including not getting involved in any other crime; not contacting other accused persons or their family members; not contacting witnesses; not leaving NCR; providing his cellphone number and informing authorities if there was a change in residential address.

