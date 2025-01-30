New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) A Delhi court has granted bail to a lawyer accused of raping a woman in his chamber in Tis Hazari district courts and said sending him to prison wouldn't serve any useful purpose.

Additional sessions judge Rajesh Kumar was hearing the bail plea of Sushil facing rape charges under IPC and provisions under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO). An FIR against him was registered on July 30, 2024.

"Investigation in the present case had been completed and the chargesheet already filed. No useful purpose will be served by sending the accused behind bars," the court said in its January 29 order.

It observed the investigating officer did not arrest the accused as his custodial interrogation was not required.

Sushil, said the court, was deemed to be in the court's custody for deciding the bail plea.

It granted him the relief subject to a bail bond and surety bond of Rs 25,000 each.

The court directed him not to tamper with the evidence and threaten or influence witnesses or the complainant.

The complainant and the public prosecutor opposed the bail plea.

The accused's counsel Sanser Pal Singh and Neeraj Dahiya claimed the FIR was filed with an ulterior motive to tarnish the advocate's reputation.

According to the prosecution, Sushil raped the complainant in his chamber in Tis Hazari district court and also raped the complainant's minor sister.

