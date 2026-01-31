Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 31 (ANI): Bollywood actor Sonam Bajwa and Khanpur MLA Umesh Kumar praised the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) for promoting wrestling in India. Sonam Bajwa highlighted the league's high-quality organisation, international participation and PWL's role in boosting sports, especially in North India and encouraged people to support wrestling as much as they support cricket in India.

Speaking to reporters, Bajwa said, "It feels great when various sports are supported in the country, and such kinds of leagues are organised. I am very happy. The way this league is organised is amazing. International players are also here. This is a very good thing to have happened in the world of Indian sports. I hope the league gets bigger and better. Wrestling is loved in India, especially in North India, and I hope and want to encourage people to love wrestling as much as they love cricket. To have a sport in your life is amazing. It adds discipline to your life and so much more."

Umesh Kumar, MLA from Uttarakhand's Khanpur, called wrestling a "sport of the soil" and appreciated the league for giving village-level wrestlers national and international exposure, congratulating the organisers for reviving the league after a long hiatus.

"Wrestling is a sport of the soil. Giving an opportunity to players from villages on the national level, and then taking them to an international platform. Pro Wrestling League has been organised after a gap of 6 years... I want to congratulate the organisers of the league," Umesh Kumar told ANI.

The PWL, sanctioned by the Wrestling Federation of India, is currently in its fifth season. The 2026 season marked the wrestling league's revival after a seven-year hiatus; the last season was held in 2019.

Coming to the ongoing season, Haryana Thunders became the first semi-finalists of the PWL season 2026 as they defeated Punjab Royals 5-4 in a closely fought semi-final clash at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Friday to qualify for the final. (ANI)

