New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday granted bail to several TMC leaders, including Derek O'Brien, Sagarika Ghosh, and Saket Gokhale, in connection with the 2024 protest outside the Election Commission of India (ECI).

While nine of the accused were physically present in court, one leader, Vivek Gupta, attended via video conferencing.

Also Read | Mumbai Tragedy: Police Constable on His Way To Visit Family in Solapur Dragged to Death After Falling Between Train and Platform at CSMT.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Neha Mittal granted bail to five sitting MPs on a personal bond of Rs 10,000 each, while the remaining accused were granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 10,000 along with one surety of the same amount.

The court noted that since the charge sheet was filed without any arrests, all accused were granted bail. Bail bonds and personal bonds, except for Vivek Gupta, have been furnished and accepted. The matter has been scheduled for further hearing on May 21.

Also Read | Amritsar Hooch Tragedy: 15 Labourers Die After Consuming Spurious Liquor in Punjab's Majitha Area; Main Accused Prabhjit Singh Arrested (Watch Videos).

On April 21, the Rouse Avenue Court had issued summons to 10 TMC leaders, including MPs Derek O'Brien, Mohd. Nadimul Haque, Dola Sen, Saket Gokhale, and Sagarika Ghosh, after taking cognizance of the charge sheet and a complaint filed by the Delhi Police related to the protest outside the Election Commission of India on April 8, 2024.

The court stated, "I have perused the charge sheet as well as the complaint under Section 195 Cr.P.C. I take cognizance of the offences punishable under Sections 188, 145, and 34 of the IPC."

The case pertains to alleged disobedience of an order issued by a public servant and unlawful assembly despite directions to disperse. TMC leaders had reportedly gathered and protested outside the Election Commission of India in April 2024 ahead of the General Election.

According to the prosecution, on April 8, 2024, at approximately 4:00 pm., the TMC Leaders gathered outside the main gate of the Election Commission of India and began protesting while holding placards and banners, despite the imposition of Section 144 of the Cr.P.C.

It is further alleged that the accused continued their protest despite warnings about the enforcement of Section 144, leading to the registration of the present FIR. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)