New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): A Patiala House Court on Wednesday issued notice on the application filed for the preservation of CCTV footage in connection with the Dhaula Kuan BMW accident, in which one person died on September 14.

The application was moved by the counsel for the accused, Gaganpreet Kaur, seeking that the CCTV evidence of the spot be secured. The court has scheduled the hearing on this application for Thursday.

Meanwhile, the bail plea of Gaganpreet Kaur is underway. Senior advocate Ramesh Gupta is appearing on behalf of the accused.

Earlier, the Delhi Police questioned the accused, Gaganpreet Kaur's husband, Parikshit Kakkar, after he arrived at the police station to join the investigation into the accident case.

Parikshit told the police that he could not figure out how the accident happened. According to Parikshit, Gaganpreet said she was taking the victim to the hospital. He then told his father-in-law they needed treatment. Parikshit took a taxi and left for the hospital, according to Delhi Police.

Parikshit told the police, "My wife told me she was taking them along. I informed my father-in-law that they needed treatment and that they were on the way. After that, I left in another taxi."

The police will now corroborate the statement and other evidence to verify the sequence of events.

Gaganpreet Kaur, the accused driver, was arrested for allegedly hitting a bike carrying Navjot Singh, a senior Finance Ministry official, who tragically lost his life, while his wife, Sandeep Kaur, suffered serious injuries.

The crash occurred on Sunday near Delhi Cantonment metro station when Gaganpreet's BMW hit Navjot Singh's motorcycle.

Gaganpreet claimed that she panicked and took the victims to GTB Nagar hospital, 20 km away, because her children had been admitted there during Covid-19.

Gaganpreet faces charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, rash driving, and evidence tampering charges under Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita.

Meanwhile, Navjot's family questioned why the victims were not taken to a nearby hospital like RR Hospital or RML Hospital. (ANI)

