New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Tuesday has ordered framing of charges against notorious Pravesh Mann and four other gang members in a case registered under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) for allegedly making extortion calls to traders and businessmen and indulging in bloody gang wars in the national capital.

Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh in an order passed on December 3, said, "I find that all the accused are liable to be charged for the offences punishable under section 3 (1) and 3 (4) of the MCOC Act."

Considering the overall facts and circumstances, the court while passing order also said, "I find that prima facie the prosecution, by the evidence before the court, has established that there exists a grave suspicion that there is an organized crime syndicate led by accused Parvesh Mann of which accused Ajay Mann @ Goli, Sachin Mann @ Kuldeep, Yudhveer @ Narender and Sahil Dahiya @ Tarun Dahiya are members and are engaged in the commission of an organized crime."

"However, there is no evidence collected or produced on record for the commission of an offence punishable under section 4 of the MCOC Act. All the accused are accordingly discharged for the offence punishable u/s 4 of the MCOC Act," Court further added.

However, on behalf of the accused, it has been contended that the prosecution is merely reflecting certain charge sheets which had been filed in 10 preceding years where cognizance has been taken by the court of competent jurisdiction and the punishment for the offences, for which the charge sheets had been filed, was more than three years and this merely reflects continuing unlawful activity, the court noted the submission of defence counsel.

In the present case, the police have only raised a proposal of invoking the MCOC Act on the basis of previous involvements which does not meet the criteria of organized crime as defined under section 2(e) of the MCOC Act, the lawyer for the accused submitted.

According to the prosecution, there is an organized crime syndicate headed by accused Parvesh Mann, which is engaged in the commission of an organised crime and the other accused namely Ajay Mann, Sachin Mann, Yudhveer and Sahil are members of that organized crime syndicate and have also committed an organised crime.

As per the case of the prosecution, the regular crime review of Delhi NCR had revealed that dreaded gangster Parvesh Mann has become a symbol of terror and lawlessness in the area of Outer and West Districts of Delhi including neighbouring districts of Haryana.

It was further revealed that in 2016, Parvesh Mann separated himself from the gang of Neeraj Bawania and established his own gang named Parvesh Mann gang. He roped in other desperate criminals like Sahil Dahiya, Ajay Mann, Sachin Mann, Yudhveer, Mann @ Chand @ Sonu and Gaurav Tyagi in his overreaching syndicate and began extorting money from the proprietors of shops, property dealers and other businessmen spread over West, North, North West and Outer districts of Delhi and NCR.

Delhi Police further alleged that this syndicate is involved in continuing criminal activities as an organized crime syndicate for gaining pecuniary benefits for the members of the gang, for establishing criminal supremacy in the area and for the lavish lifestyle of its members. This syndicate is comprised of sharpshooters and fearless misguided youth.

It is further alleged that involvements of the members of this crime syndicate were obtained and it was found, that the syndicate was generating wealth by remaining involved in cases where vis threat of violence and intimidation etc. were used. It is further that alleged about 9 vehicles and 15 sophisticated or country-made weapons and 100 cartridges were recovered from accused Parvesh Mann @Sagar and associates. (ANI)

