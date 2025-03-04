New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) A Delhi court on Tuesday sent SDPI national president M K Faizy to the custody of the ED for six days in an alleged money laundering case over proscribed Popular Front of India (PFI).

Additional sessions judge Chander Jit Singh sent Faizy to custody on the plea of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking his interrogation and confronting him to unearth the money trail in the case and conspiracy.

Also Read | Telangana Tunnel Collapse: Conveyor Belt Becomes Operational, Fate of Trapped Workers Still Unknown (Watch Videos).

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), founded in 2009 and headquartered in Delhi, is alleged to be the political front of the now banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

In its application seeking 10 days of his custody, the ED alleged Faizy was on the run.

Also Read | Odisha School Holiday on March 5 Cancelled After Panchayati Raj Diwas Observance Moved to April 24, BJD Accuses BJP Government of Disrespecting Biju Patnaik.

The accused opposed the application, saying the funds were transferred before the PFI was declared unlawful.

"How could accused know that the government was going to declare it unlawful so that could have stopped the transaction," the defence counsel said.

Faizy, according to the sources, was held on the night of March 3 from the Delhi international airport under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)