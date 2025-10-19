New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): A Delhi court has stayed proceedings against a former Station House Officer (SHO) accused of delaying a trial and perjury in a 14-year-old dacoity case.

The former SHO, Vishram Meena, was accused of causing delays in the trial of a 2010 dacoity case at Adarsh Nagar police station.

It is alleged that police officials, including the then SHO, caused a delay in a 14-year-old case of dacoity. An FIR was registered in 2010 at Police Station Adarsh Nagar.

Additional Sessions Judge Vandana of Rohini district court stayed the trial court proceedings against Meena and issued notices to the respondents and listed the matter for hearing on December 3, 2025 to consider Meena's revision petition challenging the trial court's orders.

The court ordered, "In view of the above and considering the record, proceedings before the Trial Court against the present revisionist stand stayed till the next date of hearing on December 03, 2025."

Vishram Meena has challenged two orders of the trial court passed on April 2, 2024 and February 27, 2025.

Advocate Rishabh Jain, counsel for Meena, submitted that interim relief is required in the present case till the next date of hearing, which is fixed before the Trial Court on November 3, 2025.

As before the Trial Court, the matter is fixed for framing of charge against the revisionist, herein; otherwise, the whole purpose of filing the present revision petition will become infructuous, the counsel submitted.

After considering the submissions, the sessions court stayed the trial court proceedings on November 3 before the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Garima Jindal.

A court complaint was filed before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) by the reader at the order of Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Babru Bhan on January 10, 2024.

Thereafter, a case was instituted before the judicial magistrate Neha Pandey and summons were issued to the accused policemen, including Vishram Meena, the then SHO, on April 2, 2024.

Metropolitan Magistrate Neha Pandey had ordered, "Since the present complaint has been filed by a public official, there is no requirement of examination of the complainant on oath in view of section 200 Cr.P.C and I accordingly take cognisance against police officials under sections 173, 174 and 187 IPC."

" Summons be issued against accused SI Krishan Lal, constable Devender, ASI Avinash and SHO PS Adarsh Nagar for NDOH," the court ordered on April 2, 2024.

The court had issued notice to all accused persons on February 27, 2025. (ANI)

