New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): Sanjay Arora, Commissioner of Police, Delhi flagged off the "Har Ghar Tiranga Cycle Rally" from National Police Memorial in Delhi's Chanakya Puri on Sunday.

Tulika Mann, who won the Silver medal in Judo in the recently concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham was the Chief Guest on the occassion.

As many as 75 traffic personnel including women in saffron, white and green T-shirts participated in the rally.

The rally in Tiranga formation covered the specified route through Teen Murti, Akbar Road, Gol Methi, Krishna Menon Marg, Vijay Chowk, and Rajpath before finally concluding at the India Gate.

Speaking to ANI, Delhi CP Sanjay Arora said, "Through this cycle rally, Delhi Police is also participating in Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav programme like the whole country and reiterating its commitment that it will always be ready for civil defence and service."

'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign has been launched under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations to encourage citizens to bring the Tiranga home and hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence.

The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of citizens and to promote awareness about the Indian National Flag.

The programme envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their homes.

The aim of the programme is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional. The official journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced on March 12, 2021, which started a 75-week countdown to our 75th anniversary of independence. (ANI)

