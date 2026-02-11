New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): Ahead of his side's ICC T20 World Cup clash against Namibia, Indian batter Tilak Varma offered an update on the health of Abhishek Sharma, who was hospitalised due to stomach infection and stated that the decision on Sharma's inclusion in the playing XI for the Namibia match will be made on the match day itself, raising concerns about his availability for the match.

Abhishek Sharma is not well and is currently hospitalised due to a stomach infection, according to a BCCI source. The southpaw was not looking well during the team dinner at the head coach Gautam Gambhir's residence on Sunday, and was the first to leave the dinner. According to the source, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side may give a green signal to Sanju Samson to open the innings with Ishan Kishan tomorrow if the number one-ranked batsman does not recover in time.

Speaking during the pre-match presser, Tilak said about Abhishek, "When we reached Delhi, he went for some examinations at the hospital. I think he has been discharged today, and he has doing well. We still have one more day before the game, so hopefully we will decide by tomorrow how he feels and then move forward accordingly."

On pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who was not available for the campaign opener against the USA on Wednesday, Tilak said that the bowling superstar is "absolutely fine now" and could be back for the Namibia clash.

"He is absolutely fine now. He is doing better. As I said, we still have one more day, so hopefully he will be back in the team. If he continues to improve, the team management will take a call, and I think he could be back for the second game," he concluded.

