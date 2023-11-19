New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Delhi Crime branch arrested a most wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh from Jabalpur on Sunday, the police said in a statement.

The arrested accused have been identified as Vijay Singh aka Vijay Pahalwan aka Vikram Singh, 52, resident of Kishangarh village in Delhi's Vasant Kunj North. He was also a national champion in weightlifting, the police said.

As per the police, the accused was involved in various criminal cases registered in Mumbai and Gujarat apart from Delhi.

The case has been registered under sections 364/365/302/201/34 of the IPC in PS Vasant Kunj North, Delhi. A team constituted by DCP Amit Goel nabbed the accused.

"On 05 April 2018, he was granted parole of 2 days to attend the tehrvi ceremony of his nephew, but he did not surrender after completion of parole. Later, he was declared a proclaimed offender vide an order dated July 7, 2018. A reward of Rs 2,00,000 was declared on his arrest," the police said.

According to Special CP Crime Ravinder Yadav, on May 26, 2011, a complainant alleged that his father Raghuvir Singh, 62 years, had gone to the plot at Kishan Garh, Delhi and did not return at home.

"Accordingly, a case U/s 365/34 IPC was registered at PS Kishangarh, Delhi and an investigation was taken up. On May 27, 2011, the complainant further informed that the accused Vijay Singh alias Vijay Pahalwan alias Vikram Singh had taken his father in his car and he also had criminal antecedents. Further, he stated that the accused Vijay Singh had threatened his father 10-15 days ago in a matter of money and his father was abducted by him. On June 1, 2011 body of the deceased Raghuvir Singh was recovered from the jurisdiction of PS Sushant Lok, Gurgaon," the police said.

As per the officials, during the course of interrogation, accused Vijay Singh disclosed that he had murdered Raghuvir Singh and dumped the body in the jungle of village Ghata, Gurugram, Haryana.

In the instance of the co-accused, a pistol that was used in the commission of the crime and a Hyundai Accent car was also recovered. Further, at the instance of accused Vijay Singh articles belonging to the deceased were also recovered from his residence in Vadodara, Gujarat, the police added.

As per the officials, from the year 2011, the accused was running in judicial custody and after trial, he was convicted in the said case on July 12, 2018. After securing 2 days parole, he did not surrender before the concerned authority. Subsequently, he was declared a proclaimed offender. Since then, he has been regularly changing his hideouts to evade his arrest.

During the course of the investigation it was found that in the last year, the accused Vijay Singh was running his property business in Jabalpur.

"He used to buy land, villas and farms and sell the same at higher prices to earn huge profits. He also owns a farmhouse in Jabalpur, wherein, he has 14 employees. Also, he keeps four bodyguards for his safety," the police added. (ANI)

