New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): The Delhi Police Crime Branch has dismantled a well-organised cheating syndicate that was operating across India, involving Nigerian nationals and their Indian accomplices. The gang allegedly lured unsuspecting individuals with fake lottery winnings, gifts, and prize schemes, officials said on Sunday.

According to officials, seven people have been arrested in connection with the case, including two Nigerian nationals identified as Shedrack Onainor and Sunday John alias Liberty, and five Indian accomplices, Shahid Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Vikas, and Rakesh alias Lalu.

During the crackdown, the Delhi Crime Branch recovered cash amounting to Rs 3.63 lakhs, mobile phones, multiple phones containing incriminating data, ATM cards, nine cards issued in the name of Vikas, bank passbooks, multiple passbooks and cheque books, Aadhaar card and PAN Cards. The two Aadhaar cards have different addresses.

The syndicate operated through a well-organised network involving both foreign and local actors. Nigerian nationals lured victims online using fake investment and job schemes. Once the victims were deceived, the Indian accomplices withdrew the defrauded money from ATMs and handed it over to their Nigerian handlers. The gang also created fake bank accounts using forged documents and tampered Aadhaar addresses to avoid detection. Additionally, they utilised digital platforms such as PhonePe and UPI to transfer the fraudulently obtained funds.

The accused persons have been sent to judicial custody, and further investigation is underway. More arrests and recoveries are likely to occur as the probe continues.

Earlier, the Delhi Police apprehended three notorious ATM fraudsters who were involved in duping a complainant of Rs 98,000. The accused persons, Dharmender, Saheb Kumar Sahni, and Tuntun, were arrested, and Rs 75,000 in cash and 30 ATM cards of different banks were recovered from their possession, Delhi police said on Saturday.

According to Delhi Police, on July 15, 2025, an e-FIR was registered under sections 303(2)/3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) regarding a theft of Rs 98,000 by three unknown persons from the complainant, Jilesasan. The accused persons duped the complainant and induced him to deposit cash in the ATM, later withdrawing Rs 98,000 from the Union Bank ATM.

A team analysed CCTV footage and mobile surveillance to track down the accused persons. The team conducted raids at the locations of the accused persons and finally apprehended them at their residence in Ali Village, Madanpur Khadar, Badarpur, Delhi. (ANI)

