New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has busted a racket selling spurious cancer medicines and injections, arresting six individuals and seizing several high-value spurious cancer drugs on Wednesday.

The accused individuals were selling spurious cancer medicines and injections, including Opdivo, Pembrolizumab Injection, Keytruda, and others, without proper authorisation. The police raided three Delhi locations, including Laxmi Nagar, Budh Vihar, and Chandni Chowk, on Monday.

The police team, led by ACP Yashpal Singh and Inspector Ashish Kumar Sharma and supervised by DCP Crime Vikram Singh, seized spurious drugs worth lakhs of rupees. The accused individuals, including Neeraj Kumar, Anil Kumar, Dharmesh Sharma, Dheeraj Kumar, Rohit Bhatti, and Jyoti Grover, were arrested and charged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The police have registered an FIR and are investigating the matter further. The CDSCO drug Inspectors also participated in the raids and seized the spurious drugs. The case is being investigated.

Earlier today, the Anti-Narcotics Squad of Delhi Police's West District apprehended two individuals with more than 4 kilograms of ganja in their possession.

DCP West Vichitra Veer said the arrested individuals have been identified as Sujeet Kumar (28), son of Indal Yadav, and Badal Pandit (26), both residents of Bihar's Saharsa district. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the police team conducted a swift raid near the Balaji Swimming Centre, Central School, Tagore Garden on June 2, 2025.

During the search, conducted by legal procedures, a plastic sack containing ganja was recovered from the suspects. The total weight of the seized narcotics was measured at slightly over 4 kilograms.

Following the seizure, a case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Rajouri Garden Police Station. The accused have been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway to trace the origin and network involved in the supply.

The West District Police emphasised their continued efforts to combat the trafficking and abuse of narcotic substances in the region, using both technical and manual surveillance to identify and apprehend offenders, the DCP added.

Earlier in this week, ANTF of the Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested a Nigerian national in connection with the possession and intended distribution of 282 grams of cocaine.

Following specific intelligence inputs, the arrest was made during a targeted operation in the Old Mahabir Nagar area of Tilak Nagar, Delhi.(ANI)

