Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 26: A major fire broke out in the main market of Bandipora on Thursday, causing panic in the area.

Fire services rushed to the spot and are trying to control the blaze.

The fire broke out in the main market, which is a busy commercial hub in the district. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Local residents reported seeing thick smoke billowing from the market area, prompting the immediate evacuation of nearby shops and establishments.

Fire and emergency services personnel are conducting firefighting operations to prevent the blaze from spreading to adjoining structures.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

