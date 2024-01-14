New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): After the air quality index (AQI) in the national capital turned severe, the Delhi transport department on Monday ordered a ban on construction and on the running of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers with immediate effect.

The ban will remain in force until further order.

City's transport department, while issuing notice on Sunday, said, "As per directions provided under Stage-III of the GRAP and under Section 115 of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, it is hereby ordered that there shall be restrictions to ply BS-III Petrol and BS IV diesel light motor vehicles (four-wheelers) in Delhi with immediate effect, till December 9, 2022, or till downward revision in the Grap stage, whichever is earlier."

The Air Quality Index (AQI) across Delhi dipped into the'severe' category on Sunday as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) amid the cold weather conditions.

CAQM on Sunday decided to reimpose restrictions as per Stage III of the revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the National Capital Region (NCR) with immediate effect.

The GRAP restrictions were earlier revoked on January 1, after the air quality improved in the region.

However, on Sunday morning, AQI in Delhi's Anand Vihar was recorded at 478, in JLN at 465, in IGI Airport (T3) at 465, and in ITO Delhi at 455--all in the 'Severe' category.

The CAQM, which has brought in the restrictions under phase III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), said in a statement that local pollution sources, including large-scale open burning, were also to blame. (ANI)

