Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): Two persons have been arrested by the Delhi Air Customs after some restricted items were found with them. Both were heading towards Bangkok. The arrest was made at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

As per Delhi Customs, US$ 19,200 & EUR15,700 approximately worth Rs 27.50 lakhs were recovered from the two arrested nationals. All this was found from the bangle boxes, that were a part of their luggage. Delhi Customs has further said that the investigations are going on in this case.

"Air Customs at IGI Airport arrested 2 Indian nationals departing for Bangkok after US$ 19,200 & EUR15,700 worth Rs 27.50 lakhs approx was recovered & seized from bangle boxes being carried by them, Further investigations are ongoing" tweeted Delhi Customs. (ANI)

