New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): The Customs Department officials recovered 1.8 kg of gold in the form of paste from a passenger at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, officials said on Thursday.

According to officials, the seized gold is valued at Rs 98 lakh, and it was brought by a passenger who had arrived from the capital city of Qatar, Doha.

The gold paste was stored in capsule-like containers stored in a blue-coloured cloth-like tube. The accused passenger has been arrested under the Customs Act, 1962 and further investigation into the matter is underway, said officials.

Earlier this month, the customs department at Delhi's IGI airport arrested two Indian nationals for smuggling gold bars worth over Rs 2 crore.

As per officials, the seized gold bars weighed 5,198 grams and were brought by two Indian nationals from Bangkok.

"On the basis of profiling, Delhi Customs at IGI Airport have seized gold bars weighing 5,198 gms valued at 2.81 crore brought by two Indian nationals from Bangkok. All two passengers were arrested under the Customs Act of 1962," said the customs officials. (ANI)

