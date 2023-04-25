New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): A man was dragged for about 200 meters in the Firoz Shah Road area after being hit by a car, said Delhi police.

A Swift car hit a cycle rickshaw and dragged the cycle rickshaw puller. The driver of the offending vehicle named Farman (25), resident of Ghaziabad's Murad Nagar has been apprehended at the spot, added the police.

Also Read | Parkash Singh Badal Dies: Former Punjab CM Passes Away at 95; Know About Political Career of the SAD Patron.

The injured has been shifted to RML Hospital, as per the police.

The crime team arrived at the spot. Legal action is being taken.

Also Read | Parkash Singh Badal Dies at 95: Former Punjab CM Passes Away at Private Hospital in Mohali, Say Party Sources.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)