Delhi Police have apprehended the accused driver who hit a biker with his four-wheeler following a heated verbal exchange with the biker group, near Arjan Garh metro station in Delhi (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Delhi Police apprehended a driver of a four-wheeler for allegedly hitting a biker after a verbal exchange with him near Arjan Garh metro station in Delhi.

A hit and run case was reported in the national capital in which a biker was hit by an SUV following a heated verbal spat. The incident took place on Sunday near the Arjan Garh metro and was recorded by another biker. The video, which went viral on social media, shows the biker being hit from behind by the car which then speeds off as the biker loses control of his vehicle and crashes and falls on the road.

Also Read | Prophet Remarks Row: India Deals With Diplomatic Storm After Controversy Over Remark on Prophet.

The 20-year-old biker Shreyansh told ANI that he was returning to Delhi from Gurugram with a group of his friends when the driver of the car started hurling abuses and threats at them.

"I was returning with eight to ten of my friends from Gurugram to Delhi when he came near us and started driving rashly. He threatened and verbally abused my friend. My friends slowed down a little but I drove ahead. The man sped up, hit my bike and sped away," he said.

Also Read | Hyderabad Gang Rape: YouTubers Booked for Uploading Video Clip.

Delhi Police said it has suo moto taken cognisance of the matter and have asked the bikers to file a written complaint following which the police identified the driver and booked him for attempted murder.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, M Harsha Vardhan, said to ANI, "Complainant said in his statement that there was an argument between victim biker and car driver. We have filed an FIR under section 307 IPC (attempt to murder) against the accused driver in Fatehpur Beri Police Station. The driver of a car has been identified and we will arrest him soon."

"The accused driver has been apprehended by south district police," he added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)