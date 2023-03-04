New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): A Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus on Saturday ran into the compound wall of christian cemetery at Delhi's Prithviraj Road area and damaged the wall and graves, the police said.

The incident occurred on Saturday morning at 6:50 am, police said.

Also Read | Mumbai Weather Forecast: City Likely To Get Relief From Heat As IMD Predicts Light Rainfall With Thunderstorm on Holi.

So far, no casualty or injury to anyone has been reported in the incident, police said.

The exact reason behind the accudent was not clear.

Also Read | Gambia Children Deaths: CDC Report Suggests Child Deaths Linked to Consumption of Made-in-India Cough Syrups.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)