New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) The East Delhi Municipal Corporation on Wednesday launched an online system for registration of births and deaths of people in its area, officials said.

East Delhi Mayor Nirmal Jain, who launched the system at an event held at the EDMC headquarters here, said the first online copy of a birth or death certificate can be downloaded free of cost.

"Keeping in mind the convenience of the local residents, East Delhi Municipal Corporation has taken an important initiative to simplify its services and start registration of births and deaths, fully online," the EDMC said in a statement.

Jain said, "The EDMC has taken a major initiative to simplify access to civic services. Now birth and death certificates can be registered easily without depositing any fee."

According to the EDMC, citizens will no longer have to visit CSB Centres for registration of birth and death certificates.

"In order to register, they have to log on to mcdonline.nic.in and fill the online form and upload all required documents. After the approval of the certificate, information will also be given to the applicant on their mobile numbers," the EDMC said.

Chairperson of Medical Relief and Public Health Service Committee Kanchan Maheshwari said the process to add the name of a child in the birth certificate has also been made online by depositing a fee of Rs 10.

