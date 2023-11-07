New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): An electrical shop owner in Jyoti Nagar in the national capital was looted at gunpoint of his phone and other valuables, police said on Tuesday.

According to the the shopowner, four men riding two motorcycles took away his mobile phone, Rs. 2.5 lakh in cash, a cheque book, his credit and debit cards as well as his Aadhar card and PAN card.

The incident took place on Monday at around 8 pm when Gupta was leaving for home after shutting his shop.

"A PCR call was received on Monday at 8:32 pm, regarding the robbery. Sachin Gupta has an electrical shop at LIG flats opposite the Indian Oil Petrol Pump near Durgapuri Gol Chakkar in Jyoti Nagar. He was leaving his shop to go home at around 8:00 pm when four people robbed him at gunpoint. They were riding on two motorcycles, " said Delhi police.

According to him, the robber took away a bag containing his phone and cards.

"CCTV footage in the area is being scanned. Several teams have been deployed to identify the culprits," police said.

A case has been registered. Further investigation is underway.

More information is awaited. (ANI)

